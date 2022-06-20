US wants investigation into Palestinian Christian journalist’s death

Palestine (Mission Network News) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called for an independent investigation into the killing of Palestinian Christian and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Her death caused international outrage last month.

Several media sources and rights groups say an Israeli gunman killed her. The Israeli government says it has not reached a conclusion about what happened.

But the incident took place in Palestinian territory, says Jack Sara, President of the Bethlehem Bible College (BBC). “Just imagine a crime happening somewhere near the border between Canada and the U.S., on the U.S. side. [An investigation] would be done by the country or by the ruling government that is on the ground there.”

