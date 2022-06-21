Chinese religious groups pledge to follow Communist Party regulations

(Barnabas Aid)— The Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TSPM), the official Protestant church of China, has pledged to follow Chinese Communist Party (CCP) directives on the management of religions, including supervision of churches and their finances.
The TSPM was one of seven state-authorized religious groups to sign a joint statement agreeing to implement policies outlined by China’s President Xi Jinping at the CCP’s National Conference of Religious Affairs in December 2021.
At the conference President Xi called for the implementation of Marxist policies on religion, increased online surveillance and tightening control of religion to ensure national security.
