Japanese court upholds definition of marriage

(The Christian Institute) A claim that Japan’s ban on homosexual marriage is unconstitutional has been rejected by a district court.

Osaka District Court dismissed the case brought by three same-sex couples who argued that being unable to legally marry violated their constitutional right to equality.

Legislation recognizing same-sex partnerships has been adopted in nine of Japan’s 47 prefectures, but gay marriage is not allowed under the Japanese Constitution.

