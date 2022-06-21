School sex ed provider website tells over 14s about ‘quite common’ violent sex acts

(The Christian Institute) — Violent sex acts have been portrayed as normal on a website aimed at over 14s by a sex and relationships educator.

Justin Hancock, who runs the sex advice website BISH, claims that acts such as choking someone during sex are “quite common” among adults and young people.

Hancock provides Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) for schools and boasts BISH is one of the “leading RSE resources for young people in the world.”

