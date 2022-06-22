4 churches harassed in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Ukraine (Mission Network News) — Soldiers and officials have harassed four Protestant churches in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine. They conducted searches, demanded to see documents, and stole equipment. In one case, they even forced church members out of their building. All these incidents took place between June 12 and 16.

Pastor Eric Foley with The Voice of the Martyrs Korea, who has contact with these churches, says they have something in common that would cause officials to harass them: registration with the Ukrainian government.

When one church provided their registration papers, the officials actually took them away. Foley says, “A regional leader of the denomination told us that he’s encouraging church members to make sure they don’t present their original papers.”

Continue reading this story >>