US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, sends murder of unborn children back to the states

WASHINGTON — After nearly 50 years of legalized bloodshed of unborn children in the name of women’s “rights,” the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade and has sent the matter of abortion back to the states.
“[T]he Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito for the majority opinion.
“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” he declared.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
