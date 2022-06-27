Afghan Christians find refuge in Pakistan

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Droves of Christians who fled Afghanistan have sought refuge in Pakistan, seeking to escape the specter of the Taliban, who seized control of the Afghan government in August of last year.

Christian Solidarity International and two local churches have provided shelter and aid to many of these Christian refugees near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. They have been helping 400 Afghan refugees at great risk to themselves and their families.

The Taliban are still searching for these Christians, and they have followers inside Pakistan who continue to represent a threat. A local Pakistani pastor helping the Christian refugees recently told a news agency, “Afghan converts along with defense personnel and spokespersons of the former government are on the Taliban’s hit list.”

