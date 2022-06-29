Christian family in Vietnam forced from their home

(Barnabas Fund)— A Christian family in Vietnam’s Nghe An province have been forced from their home village for refusing to re-convert to a local animist religion.
The family of 13 people have suffered persecution at the hands of local authorities, who on June 4 voted to expel them from their home village in Ky Son district.
The authorities confiscated their livestock, a plough, and wood intended for use in building a house, as well as cutting off electricity supplies for a week. The family home was also attacked with stones.
