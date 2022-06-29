Presbyterian Church in Ireland: ‘We will not re-write, re-edit or re-frame’ the Bible

Photo Credit: James Coleman/Unsplash

(The Christian Institute) The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has stated emphatically that it will not reinterpret the Bible’s stance on issues such as marriage, abortion, and “gender identity.”

Speaking at the denomination’s General Assembly 2022, outgoing Moderator Dr. David Bruce told elders that the church must be confident in its God-given calling, especially in face of criticism.

He said the church needs to tell the world that the Bible is “our supreme standard we consider to be the word of God. We will not re-write it, re-edit it or re-frame it.”

