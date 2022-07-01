Laotian widow under house arrest for leading villagers to Christ

Laos (Mission Network News/Christian Aid Mission) — A 45-year-old widow in Laos was sharing Jesus with her village — and paid for it with her freedom.
Christian Aid Mission says Rina* began following Christ after police came to her Prai tribal village and announced on loudspeakers that they were banned from worshiping the Christian God. The Prai people in Laos are animist and worship nature gods.
Rina was intrigued and wanted to know more, so she sought out two local missionaries at their home. The missionaries shared the Gospel with Rina. When she prayed to follow Jesus, she was also healed from a chronic bacterial illness!
