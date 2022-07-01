Man to sue UK’s National Health Service for pushing him into sex-swap operation

(The Christian Institute) — A man who lived for around five years as if a woman is preparing to sue the NHS, saying it pressured him into the “biggest mistake” of his life.

While in his twenties, Ritchie Herron, who was battling mental health issues, was told by strangers on the internet he “must be trans.” He decided to seek professional help to solve his problems.

Herron says the NHS clinic he visited failed to take his spiraling mental health crisis into account or properly counsel him about the impact of “sex swap” surgery.

