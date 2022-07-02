UK prime minister backs international ban on men in women’s swimming events

Photo Credit: Keith Johnston/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) The prime minister has supported the decision of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to keep men out of women’s competitions.

Boris Johnson said he agreed with the change of policy — announced last week — which excludes men who have gone through puberty from competing against women.

On Tuesday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries also endorsed FINA’s ban and urged UK sporting bodies to introduce similar policies.

