Egypt threatens Christian refugee with deportation

Photo Credit: Klaus Dieter Vom Wangenheim/Pixabay

Egypt (International Christian Concern) – On Thursday last week, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) warned that a Yemeni Christian is in immediate and severe danger due to his impending deportation by the Egyptian government.

Abdul-Baqi Saeed Abdo recently announced his conversion to Christianity on social media, recounting how it took place in 2013 before he fled from Yemen to Egypt. After the conversion of him and his family, Abdo had suffered the murder of his wife and his own attempted murder.

Fortunately, he survived and acquired an asylum application registration card from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2015. He also received a card from the UNHCR in 2020, which he still possesses.

