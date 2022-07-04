‘Censorship zones’ around abortion facilities to be trialed in Scotland

(The Christian Institute) — Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she intends to trial censorship zones around abortion clinics in Scotland.

Speaking at a summit on abortion in Edinburgh, the First Minister backed MSP Gillian Mackay’s Bill seeking to create 150m buffer zones around hospitals and abortion centers.

In similar zones in other countries, people have been prevented from handing out pro-life literature, offering prayer, and speaking to women about abortion. Sturgeon acknowledged that such a law in Scotland could be subject to legal challenge.

