Confiscated church-owned retreat center set to be repurposed

(Article 18) — A Protestant Church-owned retreat center appropriated four years ago by an institution headed by Iran’s Supreme Leader is now in the process of being repurposed, Article18 understands.
The Garden of Sharon in Karaj, which has belonged to the Iranian Assemblies of God (AoG) denomination since the early 1970s, has been out of use since a July 2015 court order by a Tehran Revolutionary Court, though it took a further three years for the confiscation to be officially enacted.
Now, another four years on, the former retreat center – beloved by many in the Iranian Church – looks set to become the latest emblem of Protestant Christianity in Iran to be given a facelift.
