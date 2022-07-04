Targeted by the secret police: an interview with a Chinese believer

(International Christian Concern) A month after Beijing’s crackdown of online religious activities, many wonder how the Christians in China are doing in terms of virtual worship and gathering. Are they being targeted, banned, or arrested for conducting “illegal” religious activities?

International Christian Concern recently interviewed a Christian leader, Gianni, from a heavily persecuted Chengdu-based house church via encrypted messaging app. His answers provide a glimpse into the persistent challenges our brothers and sisters in China face.

How are you using technology to spread the gospel, gather, and communicate?

In my religious life, I use technology for communication on two fronts. First, is to publicly witness and spread the gospel. I use social media that is used within China, mainly WeChat and its public account.

