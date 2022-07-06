Military kill two in airstrikes targeting church, school in Chin State, Myanmar

(Barnabas Aid) — Myanmar’s military have carried out a series of airstrikes on two villages in Christian-majority Chin State, killing two civilians and injuring several others.
During the bombing of Tsun Taung and Chat in Mindat township on July 2, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, deliberately targeted a church and a school, according to local sources.
The bodies of the two victims have yet to be formally identified.
