Transgender advocacy group recommends sex swap surgery for 15-year-olds

(The Christian Institute) — Gender confused girls as young as 15 should be allowed to have double mastectomies, a global pro-trans organization has recommended.
The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (Wpath) is an unofficial group which recommends “standards of care” for transgender people.
Other advice includes cross-sex hormones for children as young as 14 to take and allowing 17-year-olds to undergo genital surgeries.
