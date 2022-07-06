UK member of Parliament calls for end to ‘deeply inappropriate’ and ‘explicit’ sex ed materials

Photo Credit: Wokandapix/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) A conservative member of U.K. parliament has called on the government to produce stronger guidance to end the “plethora of deeply inappropriate” Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) materials being used in schools.

Miriam Cates, a Christian, explained that when RSE was made compulsory in secondary schools from September 2020, it “opened the floodgates” to external organizations providing resources on the issue. The Christian Institute warned at the time that the reforms could lead to the sex education industry, which promotes explicit materials, having much greater influence.

The former biology teacher said, “Now, children across the country are being exposed to a plethora of deeply inappropriate, wildly inaccurate, sexually explicit and damaging materials in the name of sex education.”

