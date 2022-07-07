No new churches to be registered, Tajikistan government announces

(Barnabas Aid) — The Tajikistan government will not register any more churches, the senior state religious affairs official has announced.
Sulaymon Davlatzoda, the Chair of the State Committee for Religious Affairs and Regulation of Traditions, Ceremonies and Rituals, informed Christian leaders of the decision when summoning them to a meeting in the capital Dushanbe in late May.
No reason for this decision was given, reported Forum 18.
