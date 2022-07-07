Northern Ireland court rules Christian education ‘breaches human rights’

(The Christian Institute) — A judge has ruled that exclusively Christian RE lessons in Northern Irish primary schools are unlawful.

Currently, provisions in the Education and Libraries (NI) Order 1986 mean that RE lessons and daily collective worship (CW) such as assemblies must focus on Christianity.

But a legal challenge was launched against the NI Department of Education (DofE) on behalf of a seven-year-old girl and her father. They describe themselves as being a non-religious family, and the girl’s parents were concerned the focus on Christian teaching may lead her to adopt that worldview.

