Grandfather with cancer among 4 Christians arrested in Neyshabur, Iran

NEYSHABUR, Iran (Article18) — A grandfather in his late fifties who has cancer is one of four Christian converts still detained more than three weeks after their arrest at a house-church gathering in a conservative Shia Muslim region of northeast Iran.
Gholamreza Keyvanmanesh is being held in Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, a holy city for Shiites, two hours’ drive from Neyshabur, where the arrests took place on Sunday 26 June.
The other three – two women and another man in their forties and fifties, whose names cannot be reported – are being held in Neyshabur Prison.
