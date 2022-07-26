Teenage girl warns of danger of transgender ‘treatments’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — A 17-year-old girl has shared her traumatic experience of “sex swap” hormones and surgery and why she subsequently “de-transitioned.”

Chloe Cole was given puberty-blocking drugs at the age of 14 before going on to cross-sex hormones and undergoing a double mastectomy when she was just 15.

Speaking at a public hearing in Florida, a visibly emotional Cole said the interventions have left her not knowing if she would be able to have a child.

Continue reading this story >>