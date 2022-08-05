3 Nigerian Christian women found 8 years after kidnapping from Chibok school

(Barnabas Aid) — Three Nigerian Christian women kidnapped as teenagers by Boko Haram Islamist terrorists from a school in Chibok eight years ago have been found.

They were recovered with their children by the Nigerian Army during operations against Boko Haram in Borno State between June 27 and July 25.

Ruth Bitrus, 24, and her child were rescued from the terrorists’ Ukuba camp in Sambisa Forest. Hanatu Musa, 26, and her two children, and Kauna Luka, 25, with one child, were recovered in Bama Local Government Area (LGA).

