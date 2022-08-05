3-year-old twins with fused brains separated with help of VR

(The Christian Institute) — A pair of Brazilian twins with fused brains have become the oldest children in the world with the condition to be successfully separated, with the help of virtual reality.
The family of three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima were originally told that surgery would not be possible, but UK charity Gemini Untwined later funded a team to perform the operation.
In the months before the procedure, surgeons in London and Rio de Janeiro were able to practice techniques together in virtual reality, using images of the twins based on CT and MRI scans.
