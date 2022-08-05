Christian convert arrested, detained in Karaj on unknown charges

(Article 18) — A Christian convert from Karaj, near Tehran, has been arrested and remains in detention on unknown charges.

Mohammad Golbaz, 34, was arrested at his motorcycle repair shop on Saturday, July 30 by more than a dozen plainclothes intelligence agents.

He was then transferred to an unknown location and held incommunicado until finally being able to make a short telephone call to his parents on Wednesday, August 3.

