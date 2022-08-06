Six Christian women jailed in India

India(International Christian Concern)– Last week, six Christian women were arrested and jailed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on charges of forced conversion.
According to local sources, the six women were attending a birthday celebration at a the home of a local Christian family alongside nearly 100 other Christians.
During the celebratory activities, a mob of around 15 radical Hindu nationalists barged into the event and accused the Christians of coercive conversion activities. The radicals harassed the Christian group, recorded videos of the premises, and stole Bibles and song books from the Christians. They submitted the videos and stolen literature to the police as evidence against the Christians.
