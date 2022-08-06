US ministry sends Bibles to Malawi

Malawi (Mission Network News) — Recently, Mission Cry partners heard from Christians in the Southeastern African country of Malawi. They asked for Bibles to be delivered to them.

Mission Cry sends used Bibles and Christian books all over the world in shipping containers.

Jason Woolford says, “I told them we really couldn’t send it there. It’s landlocked. We don’t have anybody that can help release a container.”

But then, the unexpected happened.

