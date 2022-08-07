‘Remember their names’: Early Rain Church member testifies of religious persecution in China

By on No Comment

(ChinaAid) At the 2022 IRF Summit, ChinaAid invited Ren Ruiting, a former member of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, to give a presentation. Ren gave a three-part testimony on her personal experience of the Chinese government’s persecution of Christian faith communities and individuals.

Due to China’s religious persecution, Ren Ruiting and her family fled to Taiwan in 2019. Due to restrictions imposed by Taiwan’s refugee policy, under the coordination of ChinaAid, her family came to the United States in 2021. They currently reside in Florida.

She recalled during the IRF Summit that she and her family experienced firsthand the Chinese regime’s harassment of their church, Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, China’s southwestern province of Sichuan. She witnessed police officers surveilling church members and raiding multiple church gatherings.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

‘Remember their names’: Early Rain Church member testifies of religious persecution in China added by on
View all posts by ChinaAid →