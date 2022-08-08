Iran’s Supreme Court denies 3 Christians retrial

(Barnabas Aid) — The Supreme Court in Iran has refused three Christians a retrial following their convictions for “propaganda contrary to and disturbing to the holy religion of Islam.”
Iranian-Armenian “house church” pastor Anooshavan Avedian, 60, was sentenced in April 2022 to ten years in jail. This will be followed on his release by ten years of “deprivation of social rights,” which will impose a number of restrictions on him, including limiting his employment options.
Anooshavan lost an appeal against the sentence in May.
