Campaigners demand ‘Scottish Tavistock’ gender ‘transition’ clinic be shut down

(The Christian Institute) — NHS Scotland’s gender clinic for children should be closed, campaigners have said.

The calls follow the announcement that the Tavistock gender clinic in England will close next spring, after the independent Cass Review’s interim report found it was not a “safe or viable long-term option.”

Former Tavistock clinician Dr David Bell and For Women Scotland (FWS) have called for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Sandyford clinic to be shut down.

