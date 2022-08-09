Two Chinese church leaders have their day in court

(International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a preacher and a church coworker from Xuncheng Reformed Church in China’s Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, arrested in November 2021 for “illegal border crossing,” finally had their day in court Friday, Aug. 5.

But they will have to wait longer for any resolution of their case.

Minister An Yankui and Zhang Chenghao were arrested and detained last November for attending a 2020 Christian conference in Malaysia hosted by prominent Chinese Indonesian Pastor Stephen Tong. Five other Christians were arrested and incarcerated for the same charge but released earlier this year. An and Zhang have been in jail for nine months.

