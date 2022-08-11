More than 120 Anglican bishops affirm resolution upholding ‘a man and a woman’ lifelong union

(The Christian Institute)— Over 120 Anglican bishops have reaffirmed the denomination’s adherence to the Bible’s teaching on marriage and sexuality.
The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) urged bishops at the Lambeth Conference 2022 to reaffirm the Lambeth 1.10 resolution from 1998. The resolution “upholds faithfulness in marriage between a man and a woman in lifelong union,” rejecting “homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture.”
By Sunday, 125 bishops, representing almost eight million Anglicans at the conference, had pledged to ensure their provinces abide by the statement.
