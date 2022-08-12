Gospel derails planned homicide in North Africa

North Africa (Christian Aid Mission/Mission Network News) — A young man receiving vocational training in North Africa was depressed and angry – and carrying a lethal weapon.

Ahmed* was so heavy-hearted and sullen you could see it on his face the moment you looked at him, according to the leader of the local ministry offering the program.

He was intensely introverted. When he first came to the vocational training at the suggestion of a friend who had benefitted from it, Ahmed never spoke to anyone. In time he began to ask the trainers about their talk of God, His will, and His love for all people, the ministry leader said.

During a time set aside for a spiritual message at the training one night, Ahmed heard preaching on forgiveness that led to him revealing that he was carrying a weapon.

