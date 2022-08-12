Gospel derails planned homicide in North Africa

By on No Comment

North Africa (Christian Aid Mission/Mission Network News) A young man receiving vocational training in North Africa was depressed and angry – and carrying a lethal weapon.

Ahmed* was so heavy-hearted and sullen you could see it on his face the moment you looked at him, according to the leader of the local ministry offering the program.

He was intensely introverted. When he first came to the vocational training at the suggestion of a friend who had benefitted from it, Ahmed never spoke to anyone. In time he began to ask the trainers about their talk of God, His will, and His love for all people, the ministry leader said.

During a time set aside for a spiritual message at the training one night, Ahmed heard preaching on forgiveness that led to him revealing that he was carrying a weapon.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Gospel derails planned homicide in North Africa added by on
View all posts by Mission Network News →