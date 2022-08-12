Record number of drug deaths registered in England and Wales

(The Christian Institute)— The number of drug deaths registered in England and Wales has reached its highest level since records began in 1993, official figures have revealed.
The Office for National Statistics found a total of 4,859 drug-related deaths recorded in 2021. That is a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people, more than six per cent higher than in 2020 (79.5 deaths per million).
However, due to delays during the coronavirus pandemic, around half of deaths registered in 2021 would have happened in previous years.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!