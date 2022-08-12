Record number of drug deaths registered in England and Wales

(The Christian Institute) — The number of drug deaths registered in England and Wales has reached its highest level since records began in 1993, official figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics found a total of 4,859 drug-related deaths recorded in 2021. That is a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people, more than six per cent higher than in 2020 (79.5 deaths per million).

However, due to delays during the coronavirus pandemic, around half of deaths registered in 2021 would have happened in previous years.

