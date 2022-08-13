UK gender identity clinic to face legal action from at least 1,000 families

(The Christian Institute)— NHS England’s gender identity clinic for children is expected to face legal action from at least 1,000 families after their children were rushed onto a medical pathway with “life-changing effects.”
Law firm Pogust Goodhead is pursuing group legal action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), and is set to submit papers to the High Court within the next six months.
The clinic will be sued for failing in its duty of care by pursuing an “unquestioning, affirmative approach” towards gender-confused children and prescribing experimental puberty-blocking drugs.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!