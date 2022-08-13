UK gender identity clinic to face legal action from at least 1,000 families

(The Christian Institute) — NHS England’s gender identity clinic for children is expected to face legal action from at least 1,000 families after their children were rushed onto a medical pathway with “life-changing effects.”

Law firm Pogust Goodhead is pursuing group legal action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), and is set to submit papers to the High Court within the next six months.

The clinic will be sued for failing in its duty of care by pursuing an “unquestioning, affirmative approach” towards gender-confused children and prescribing experimental puberty-blocking drugs.

