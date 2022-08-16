Iranian Christian with Parkinson’s disease and wife detained

(Article18) — An Iranian Christian with advanced Parkinson’s disease and his wife have been detained in Tehran.
Homayoun Zhaveh, who is about to celebrate his 64th birthday, and Sara Ahmadi, 44, answered a summons to an administrative office of Evin Prison on Saturday, expecting to receive back their confiscated property.
However, they were instead surprisingly detained, and remain in custody two days later.
Little more is known about their situation, other than that Homayoun has been able to call other relatives to ask them to come to Evin Prison to collect the car they arrived in.
