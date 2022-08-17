14-year-olds could ‘self-declare’ legal sex under proposed German law

GERMANY (The Christian Institute) — Children as young as 14 will be allowed to change their first name and legal sex through self-declaration in Germany.

The German government’s proposed Self-Determination Act would remove the current requirements of two doctors’ reports and a court order.

Minors between the ages of 14 and 18 will require approval from parents or the ruling of a family court, while parents will need to apply on behalf of children younger than 14.

Continue reading this story >>