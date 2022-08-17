Prosecutors seek justice for Christian YouTuber attacked in Indonesian prison

Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – On Aug. 11, state prosecutors held a hearing in South Jakarta where they demanded a one-year extension of a jailed policeman’s sentence.

The policeman, Napoleon Bonaparte, was convicted of bribery in March of last year. In August of that year, the former Inspector General reportedly broke into a fellow inmate’s cell and spread feces all over his body and face.

The victim of this attack is Muhammed Kace, a Muslim-turned-Christian YouTuber who was sentenced to 10 years on charges of blasphemy for his videos that offended Islam. He was detained in the same prison as Bonaparte who was enraged by the content of his videos.

