Australian parents battle to protect kids from transgender ideology in face of prosecution threats

(The Christian Institute) — Distraught parents in the Australian state of Victoria fear prosecution if they do not encourage their children’s gender confusion.
Six months after the state’s conversion therapy ban came into effect, parents say they feel powerless to step in while their children are subjected to radical transgender ideology encouraged by elected officials.
Let Us Pray, which campaigns against a broad conversion therapy ban, said it should be a warning to the UK.
