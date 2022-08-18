Gang wars ravage Port-au-Prince

Haiti (Mission Network News) — Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, has descended into war. Gangs control the port, along with several neighborhoods. Police cautiously travel the streets in armored vehicles. In one neighborhood, ten days of violence left 470 people dead, injured, or missing.

Many Haitians have desperately fled to the Florida Keys. The U.S. Coast Guard picked up over 330 Haitian migrants in the last week alone.

Greg Yoder with Christian World Outreach says, “It’s kind of starting to spread outside of Port-au-Prince, to some of the larger cities. For us, it’s caused some issues just with not being able to have classes for the Feminine Training Center or ladies even not being able to travel to the center.”

