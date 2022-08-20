Americans visit ‘Mayflower Church’ to prevent potential kidnapping

By on No Comment

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (ChinaAid) In the last several months, options dwindled for the Mayflower Church and Pastor Yonggang. The South Korean government refused to grant them asylum due to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) influence. Church members sought resettlement options, and American partners visited the Chinese church to protect them from potential kidnapping.

In 2019, 60 Christians of Shenzhen Holy Reformed fled China for Jeju Island, South Korea. Around two months after their escape, COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, preventing the pursuit of the Chinese government. They have lived on the island for over two years attempting to achieve asylum status from the South Korean government. Many called the escaping Christians the “Mayflower Church” due to their escape for religious freedom.

ChinaAid and other partnering organizations believe the group is at serious risk of transnational kidnapping or repatriation. This is not a farfetched option, as the CCP has kidnapped many in the past who defied them.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Americans visit ‘Mayflower Church’ to prevent potential kidnapping added by on
View all posts by ChinaAid →