Heart4Afghanistan helps secret Christians survive

Afghanistan(Mission Network News)— Last August, all eyes were on Kabul as the United States rushed to leave Afghanistan. The withdrawal remains a black mark on U.S. President Joe Biden’s foreign policy record.
Biden’s administration defends the decision, while opponents call for accountability and accuse the president of breaking promises to Afghan allies.
Shahnaz*, an Afghan Christian, says many Afghans feel betrayed. “They are upset because everything changed; every single thing they had planned or programmed, it changed,” she explains.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!