Heart4Afghanistan helps secret Christians survive

Afghanistan (Mission Network News) — Last August, all eyes were on Kabul as the United States rushed to leave Afghanistan. The withdrawal remains a black mark on U.S. President Joe Biden’s foreign policy record.

Biden’s administration defends the decision, while opponents call for accountability and accuse the president of breaking promises to Afghan allies.

Shahnaz*, an Afghan Christian, says many Afghans feel betrayed. “They are upset because everything changed; every single thing they had planned or programmed, it changed,” she explains.

