Burned but not broken: Church building reduced to ashes in Buddhist village

BANGLADESH (Open Doors USA) What do you do when the only church in your village is burned to the ground? This is the question a group of believers in Bangladesh is now asking.

Believers are relatively few in Chattagram Hill Tracts, the southeastern part of Bangladesh. The population is dominated by indigenous peoples, with Christians scattered throughout the Buddhist population. Like many places in the world, Christians are often mistreated, largely without consequence.

Around 10 pm, the village’s local church was alight with flames. About 30 minutes before the blaze started, local believers spotted some Buddhists loitering outside the church. When the shocked worshippers came to their church the next day, they were greeted with a depressing sight—every Bible, chair, hymn book and the pulpit reduced to ashes.

