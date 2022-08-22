Christians detained in Taiyuan and Beijing released

China (International Christian Concern) – Two heavily targeted house churches in Beijing and Taiyuan are relieved as their members were released this week after detention.

On Aug. 18, Zong Fang Fang from Beijing Zion Church was released after being detained for three days. Pastor Yang Jun, who was also detained on the same day as Zong, was released after a day in detention.

The two were taken away on Aug. 14 during their Sunday worship.

