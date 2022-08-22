Shakespeare’s Globe faces backlash over claim Queen Elizabeth I was ‘non-binary’

(The Christian Institute) — An essay on the website of Shakespeare’s Globe arts venue suggesting Elizabeth I was “non-binary” has triggered a huge backlash.
People took to social media in their droves to challenge the view, promoted by transgender activist Kit Heyam, that the monarch was ‘gender nonconforming’.
The self-proclaimed “trans awareness trainer” made the claim in a piece defending ‘”I, Joan,” a Globe Theatre production about Joan of Arc, in which the French heroine is referred to by the pronouns “they/them.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!