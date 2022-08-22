Shakespeare’s Globe faces backlash over claim Queen Elizabeth I was ‘non-binary’

(The Christian Institute) — An essay on the website of Shakespeare’s Globe arts venue suggesting Elizabeth I was “non-binary” has triggered a huge backlash.

People took to social media in their droves to challenge the view, promoted by transgender activist Kit Heyam, that the monarch was ‘gender nonconforming’.

The self-proclaimed “trans awareness trainer” made the claim in a piece defending ‘”I, Joan,” a Globe Theatre production about Joan of Arc, in which the French heroine is referred to by the pronouns “they/them.”

Continue reading this story >>