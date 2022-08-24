Christ’s hope overcomes despair in Afghanistan

Afghanistan(Mission Network News)— Flash flooding sweeps across 10 provinces in 10 days in eastern Afghanistan, killing nearly 100 people and displacing thousands. It’s the latest in a series of disasters ravaging the country.
Natural disasters, like the current flooding and June’s deadly 5.9 magnitude earthquake, unite with poor governance and geopolitical challenges to test Afghanistan’s people.
The United Nations warns that without an immediate influx of funding and supplies, children in Afghanistan may not survive the winter. More than 90 percent of households in Afghanistan don’t get enough to eat every day – the highest percentage worldwide.
