Christians reach isolated Ethiopian group

Ethiopia (Mission Network News) — In the mountains of Ethiopia, there lived a group of about 6,000 people unreached by the story of Jesus. They practice a local animist religion, believing that all beings have a life force and that spirits can possess people.

In a 2010 poll, 11 percent of Ethiopians said sacrifices to spirits or ancestors could protect them from harm.

A group of Christian church planters felt called to visit these people.

