Wenzhou Christian criminally detained in Sichuan, China, seminaries shut down

China (International Christian Concern) – On August 20, a Christian woman named Li Chunqing from Zhejiang province’s Wenzhou sent out an open prayer letter for her husband, Lin Xuesui, who was detained for attending Sunday worship.
On June 14, Lin was criminally detained by the Public Security Bureau for “organizing and supporting illegal gathering” in Sichuan’s Gulin county. Two other Christians were also arrested under the same charge and kept at Gulin Detention Center.
On July 22, Lin was formally arrested, while the other two were released on bail pending trial.
