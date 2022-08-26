More than 40 NHS Trusts refer to pregnant women using ‘gender neutral’ language

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Garon Piceli

(The Christian Institute) Over 40 NHS Trusts in England now refer to maternity patients using “gender neutral” language, a newspaper investigation has revealed.

More than a third of NHS Trusts responding to a Mail on Sunday (MoS) Freedom of Information request admitted using terms like “service users” in maternity care to appease trans activists.

Of the 124 hospitals contacted by the MoS, only 29 reported using words that referred solely to biological females in their communications with pregnant women.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More than 40 NHS Trusts refer to pregnant women using ‘gender neutral’ language added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →