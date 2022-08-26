More than 40 NHS Trusts refer to pregnant women using ‘gender neutral’ language

(The Christian Institute) — Over 40 NHS Trusts in England now refer to maternity patients using “gender neutral” language, a newspaper investigation has revealed.

More than a third of NHS Trusts responding to a Mail on Sunday (MoS) Freedom of Information request admitted using terms like “service users” in maternity care to appease trans activists.

Of the 124 hospitals contacted by the MoS, only 29 reported using words that referred solely to biological females in their communications with pregnant women.

